Stereo Installations

Startup Costs:

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

A stereo installation service can cater to many potential clients, including car owners, boat owners, car and boat dealers, RV dealerships, and audiovisual retailers. The best way to market a stereo installation service is by providing installations only and not retailing stereos, as this method will enable you to attract retailers of stereo equipment as clients. Two of the best aspects about starting this type of specialized installation service are that it can be operated with virtually no overhead costs, and income in the $35 per hour range can be earned.

