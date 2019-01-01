My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Stereo Installations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs:
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

A stereo installation service can cater to many potential clients, including car owners, boat owners, car and boat dealers, RV dealerships, and audiovisual retailers. The best way to market a stereo installation service is by providing installations only and not retailing stereos, as this method will enable you to attract retailers of stereo equipment as clients. Two of the best aspects about starting this type of specialized installation service are that it can be operated with virtually no overhead costs, and income in the $35 per hour range can be earned.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur