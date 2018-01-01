Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

What would you do if you were trapped on a mountainside, in subzero weather, with an impending blizzard approaching? This may not seem to be a likely scenario for many of us. However, to the millions of outdoor enthusiasts who take part in recreational activities such as hiking, skiing, and rock climbing, this is a very real and dangerous threat. A survival training service can be marketed directly to potential customers by establishing alliances with recreation-related businesses and associations, such as hiking clubs and rock climbing schools. You could provide their members and customers with survival training instruction courses by way of specially designed informational brochures. In addition to recreational enthusiasts, survival training courses can be offered to police forces, fire departments, and forest service employees. The main requirements for this type of business venture are that the trainers will have to be skilled and experienced survival training instructors, as well as hold a first-aid instructor's certificate. The survival training course could be instructed over a week-long period with the theory aspect of the course being conducted weekday evenings, and the practical aspect of the course held the following weekend. This type of instruction business also requires a survival training manual to be developed and utilized in all facets of the complete training program. The factors determining the profit potential for a survival instruction business are too numerous to pinpoint an accurate figure. However, due to the specialized nature of this business opportunity, it can be assumed that a well-promoted and established survival training service has the potential to generate great earnings.