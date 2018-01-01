Transit Advertising

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Like many advertising service contracts, operating and marketing a transit advertising program is generally awarded by the transit commission or agency that operates the transit service on a tendered basis. Typically, the tenders renew every few years and the decision to award the contract to one particular service provider is made on the basis of reliability, revenue generation and performance record. This type of advertising service contract can be extremely difficult to acquire. However, for the successful bidding contractor the financial rewards can be outstanding as transit advertising is some of the most sought-after advertising media by companies, agencies and merchants.

