Travel Agent

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? Yes

The main requirement for starting a travel agency or starting a business as an independent travel consultant will be to check local regulations in terms of certifications that may be required to operate the business. Additional considerations also include: • Operating a general travel agency, or specializing in a particular type of travel. • Operating location: storefront or homebased. • Target markets: the well-heeled traveler or the budget traveler. • Advertising, promotions, and marketing. The travel industry as a whole is extremely competitive, especially for businesses that operate as general travel agencies. To limit competition it is important to specialize in this industry and seek a niche market.

