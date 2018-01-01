Extreme Adventure Trips

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Does taking a hot air balloon trip over Australia interest you? How about a kayak trip down the Amazon River? You can start a business in which you act as an agent or broker on a local basis for adventure travel companies located around the world. Starting this type of unique business requires very little in the way of investment capital to initiate, and the service can be marketed directly to consumers via the internet or through traditional mediums of print advertising. Once you've secured a paying customer and all the travel accommodations and activity plans have been confirmed, you would charge the adventure tour company a 20-percent commission of the total trip value. Providing you can maintain yearly sales of $500,000 (which shouldn't be difficult given the fact that many of these adventure tour trips are selling for as much as $10,000 per person), the business would generate gross sales of $200,000, which is outstanding for a homebased owner-operator business.

The Market

Your customers will be anyone who is into the outdoors and enjoys thrill-seeking activities.