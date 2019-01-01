My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Airport Shuttle Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Not unlike a limousine, taxi or courier service, the largest challenge to overcome in starting an airport shuttle service is to acquire an operator's license. An operator's license can be difficult to get through local government channels in most areas of the country, and very expensive if you plan to purchase one from an existing shuttle service. However, it's certainly not impossible to obtain an operator's license for a shuttle service, and it can be well worth the effort. An airport shuttle service can be a very profitable business to own and operate. Marketing a shuttle service is best accomplished by building alliances and partnerships with companies and local businesses that can supply you with customers, such as hotels, tour operators, travel agents, and large corporations.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur