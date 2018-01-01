Tropical Fish and Aquarium Rentals

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

You can earn gigantic profits by starting a tropical fish and aquarium rental business, and best of all, this very unique enterprise can be set in motion for less than $5,000 and managed right from a homebased office. At this point, I am sure you're wondering exactly who would rent tropical fish and an aquarium? The list is very long, and if you think about waiting rooms, the list of potential clients can include doctors, lawyers, restaurants and business offices. The concept behind the tropical fish rental is this. People who must wait in a waiting room need something to keep them occupied, and believe it or not it would be less expensive for businesses and professional offices to rent tropical fish every month than to supply customers and patients with costly newspapers and magazines. Once a regular clientele base has been established for a tropical fish and aquarium rental business, the yearly profits that can be earned could well exceed $50,000 or more.