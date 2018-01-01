Used Furniture Retailer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Purchasing secondhand furniture at auction sales, garage sales, from classified advertisements, and estate sales is the starting point for opening a used furniture store, or reselling secondhand furniture right from your home. There are a great number of benefits to starting a business that sells secondhand furniture: • No special skills or equipment requirements. • Relatively low initial start-up and monthly operating costs. • Great profit potential, as used furniture can be marked up by 100 percent or more. • Very little in the way of government regulations beyond a business license. • Proven stable and profitable retail industry.