Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Like country and western music, country and western apparel is currently enjoying a rebound in terms of consumer demand and popularity. Starting a business that retails western apparel is a sensational new business venture to put into action. In the spirit of being unique, consider opening a retail business selling the apparel in a nontraditional retail environment. Try locating the business within an established country and western theme restaurant or club, or establishing the business within a music retailer that specializes in country music sales. Forming this type of joint venture with an established retail business often facilitates a lower capital investment and reduced monthly operating overheads, not to mention the fact that the business can capitalize on the existing customer base to drive sales.

The Market

Your customers will be young and old, male and female. What's most important is that there's a large group of people who are interested in this type of music and style in your community, and there aren't stores already catering to them. Does your community support a country-music venue, a line-dancing club or a radio station? Those are good clues that there will be interest in your business.

