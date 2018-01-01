Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Seashells, glass, metal or bells'-wind chimes can be manufactured from almost any kind of material. Starting a business that manufactures wind chimes can be a great way to turn spare time into extra income. The wind chimes can be sold to retail stores, garden centers and gift shops on a wholesale basis. Or, the wind chimes can be sold directly to the end consumers via a booth at a busy flea market, mall kiosk or an online mall. While there may not seem to be a lot of potential for profit in this type of manufacturing business, consider the following: 50 retail accounts that sold only four wind chimes each month would produce total unit sales of 200 wind chimes. A $10 gross profit on each wind chime sold would produce gross profits of $2,000 each month for the business venture. Now imagine if there were 500 retail accounts established across North America that achieved the same sales volumes, this simple manufacturing and wholesaling business would then be generating gross profits of $20,000 per month.