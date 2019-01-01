Wine and Champagne Bar

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Wine has become an increasingly popular drink of choice beyond the traditional glass or bottle with a nice dinner. In fact, women order wine at bars and restaurants more often than any other alcoholic beverage. Since a glass of wine has expanded its reputation, wine and champagne bars attracting a more upscale clientele have sprung up. This kind of bar often gives guests the opportunity to taste a variety of different kinds of wines and the ability to learn more about their qualities. Wine and champagne bars tend to stay small and intimate in size and are located in more sophisticated neighborhoods.

The Market

When creating your neighborhood bar concept, keep in mind the people you'd like as customers. Contact the local chamber of commerce or SBA to get information on age, gender, income level, marital status, and political and religious affiliations of your target market. You bar's concept may go in a totally different direction if you're in a college town with a high percentage of young, single students than if you're in a quiet, conservative suburb populated with families. Once you've established your bar, how can you get the neighborhood to come? Generate word-of-mouth buzz through direct-mail campaigns, developing a Web site or getting involved in community events and charity functions.

Needed Equipment

Once you have your location selected and have gotten the necessary licenses, you will need to decide how to layout your bar and what equipment you'll need, including: glassware, compartment sinks, glass racks, freezer, ice bins, ice machine, ice pick, ice scoops, dishwasher, storage cabinets and display shelves. You may also need kitchen equipment if you're offering food items and machines for making coffee and soft drinks drinks. And don't forget the wine!

