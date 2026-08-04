Flo Rida Won $82 Million in a Contract Dispute. Now He’s Bringing His Name to a Juice Chain’s South Florida Expansion.

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Flo Rida’s got a good feeling about smoothies. The Grammy-nominated artist has joined Beyond Juicery + Eatery as an equity stakeholder, backing the fast-casual chain’s expansion into South Florida and its broader national growth strategy.

This isn’t Flo Rida’s first move in the business world. He was an early Celsius Energy Drink endorser who helped grow the brand before a contract dispute. In 2023, a Florida jury awarded him $82.6 million after finding Celsius had breached the deal. He’s since put that windfall to work, including a new beverage brand and now Beyond Juicery + Eatery.

“I love that you can grab something that makes you feel good while still delicious, whether it’s my go-to green bottled juice, the Blue Mood Rush smoothie or the Turkey Dijon Wrap,” Flo Rida said in a statement. Founded in Birmingham, Michigan, in 2005, Beyond Juicery + Eatery began franchising in 2018 and now operates more than 50 locations across four states.