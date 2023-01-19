Flo Rida Beats Celsius Energy Drink Company in $82.6 Million Lawsuit
The rapper emerged victorious in his battle against the company over an alleged violation of their legally binding agreement.
Rapper Flo Rida, a.k.a. Tramar Lacel Dillard, has won an $82.6 million breach-of-contract lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius. The suit, filed in 2021, accused Celsius of not paying the rapper the stock options and bonuses he was allegedly owed.
Law & Crime reports that a Broward County, Florida jury sided with Flo Rida in the case, which his lawyer, John Uustal, described as involving "complicated legal issues." Uustal also said the partnership helped Celsius more than it helped Flo Rida.
Celsius Energy Drink was first introduced in 2004 and claimed it would boost metabolism, increase endurance, and improve mental focus. While Red Bull is the clear sales leader in the energy drink industry, Celsius has carved out a niche by positioning itself as a healthier alternative. The partnership between Flo Rida and Celsius began in 2014 and lasted through 2018.
According to the lawsuit, the company had promised the rapper a 1 percent ownership stake. Still, Flo Rida claimed he was unaware that Celsius was withholding stock and royalties from him.
Celsius' lawyers said during the trial that Flo Rida was paid "in excess" of the money owed. Despite this, the jury ultimately sided with the rapper. Attorney Uustal said they believed "the jury [would] do the right thing" and his side trusted the verdict.
