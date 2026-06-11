I’ve Worked With Nearly 100 Franchise Owners. Here’s What the Most Successful Ones Almost Always Have in Common.

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Key Takeaways Prior experience makes a big difference. Working inside a franchise system before owning one gives future owners exposure to the people and processes that drive the business.

Predictable cash flow matters more than growth potential. A franchise model with an existing customer base is far more valuable in the early years when expenses are guaranteed, but revenue isn’t.

Every business owner sells. For many first-time entrepreneurs, sales is deeply uncomfortable. But the best time to develop that skill is before your personal checking account depends upon it.

The willingness to become comfortable being uncomfortable often separates franchise owners who thrive from those who struggle.

Many people are drawn to franchise ownership because it can offer a shortcut into entrepreneurship. In many ways, it does. A franchise can provide branding, systems, training, and operational support that independent startups often lack.

After working with nearly 100 franchise business owners at various stages of operation, from startup through retirement, I have noticed something surprisingly consistent: The most successful franchise owners rarely start from zero.

Long before they sign the franchise agreement, they have often spent years building the skills, habits and experiences that quietly stack the odds in their favor.

There are recurring themes we consistently see among franchise owners who perform well over the long run.

1. Prior experience

First, prior experience inside the franchise system matters enormously. This experience can come from working directly for a franchisee or from working for the corporation that manages the franchise network itself. Either path gives future owners something extremely valuable: exposure to the people and processes that drive the business.

Every successful franchise ultimately depends on those two things.

The processes must work consistently, and the people executing those processes must understand how to deliver the customer experience. By entering the system first as an employee rather than as the owner, future franchisees gain the opportunity to learn without the immediate financial pressure of making payroll, generating sales or managing debt payments.

That learning period matters more than many people realize.

Some of the strongest operators we encounter are individuals who spent years observing the business from the inside before purchasing their own franchise. They learned the rhythm of the business, the customer expectations, the operational processes, who to call for help and other realities that never appear in the franchise sales brochure.

2. Choose an established customer base over an undeveloped territory

Second, in my opinion, I would strongly favor a franchise model that provides an established customer base rather than simply an undeveloped territory.

There is a major difference between acquiring an existing stream of business and being handed a map with the offer to “go build something.” Many first-time owners underestimate the emotional pressure caused by inconsistent cash flow. Predictable revenue buys more than financial stability. It also buys decision-making clarity. Owners operating from desperation often make poor long-term decisions in order to survive the current month.

A proven customer list creates immediate cash flow. More importantly, it creates momentum.

One of the hardest phases of entrepreneurship is surviving the early months when expenses are certain, but revenue is not. Existing customers help bridge that gap. They provide recurring sales activity, referrals and operating stability while the new owner learns the business and their market.

In business, never underestimate a starving crowd as one of the most valuable assets you can possess (thanks, Gary Halbert!).

Some franchise systems sell the dream of unlimited territory growth. While growth potential certainly matters, I believe predictable cash flow matters more in the early years. A business with customers already buying gives the owner breathing room to develop operational confidence and improve execution.

3. Direct sales experience

Third, anyone considering franchise ownership should develop some direct sales experience before making the leap into entrepreneurship.

This becomes especially important for individuals transitioning from large corporate or government environments into business ownership.

After a relatively successful 19-year career in commercial nuclear power operations, I made the difficult decision to move on and pursue a different path. Eventually, I landed at a large wirehouse brokerage firm in downtown Washington, D.C. In 1999, becoming a stockbroker sounded exciting. The reality was much less glamorous.

I barely passed the firm’s phone sales test and experienced only modest success during the following four years. It was my first professional environment where hard work alone did not bring success. Up to this point in time, I had succeeded in nearly everything I touched.

Looking back, however, those years were tremendously valuable because they forced me to develop sales skills. I was technically proficient, but not skilled at influencing people.

Every business owner sells.

Some sell products. Some sell services. Some sell ideas, leadership or confidence. But all business owners eventually discover that revenue does not appear automatically. “Build it, and they will come” might sound good in a movie. But in real life, someone must land the sale.

For many first-time entrepreneurs, sales is deeply uncomfortable. Initially, it certainly was for me. The problem is that entrepreneurship does not wait patiently while you gain confidence. Bills arrive immediately.

The best time to learn how to communicate value, handle objections and ask for the sale is before your personal checking account depends upon it.

4. The willingness to become comfortable with discomfort

Lastly, successful business ownership often requires a willingness to become comfortable being uncomfortable.

Even excellent businesses contain tasks that are repetitive, awkward, stressful or emotionally draining. Ownership is not simply freedom and flexibility. It also involves responsibility and accountability.

For example, in my own business, there are times when unpaid invoices need to be pursued. Reminder invoices eventually become emails. Emails sometimes lead to phone calls. I don’t enjoy it, but it must be done.

Many important business activities work this way.

Difficult conversations with employees

Raising prices

Addressing poor customer behavior

Managing debt

Making operational changes

Letting people go

Strong business owners learn that discomfort is often attached to necessary action.

The willingness to complete difficult tasks instead of avoiding them is frequently what separates struggling operators from long-term business builders. Avoidance seldom improves outcomes.

Business ownership remains one of the best paths available for building financial independence and personal growth. Franchise ownership can help reduce some of the risks associated with starting from scratch, but no franchise completely removes the need for experience, discipline, sales ability and personal responsibility.

The franchise may provide the blueprint. The owner still must build the business. And sometimes this starts with building a better owner.