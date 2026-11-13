McDonald’s Just Picked Its Favorite Delivery Partner for App Orders — Here’s What That Means for Your Next McFlurry Order

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McDonald’s is giving Uber the inside track. The Golden Arches named Uber its “preferred delivery partner” for orders placed through the McDonald’s app in 14 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada and France, Bloomberg reports. Up until now, McDonald’s split those orders between Uber and DoorDash.

For customers, the change is mostly behind the scenes. If you order in the McDonald’s app, an Uber driver will likely bring your Happy Meal. The McDonald’s Uber deal also makes Uber the chain’s exclusive delivery and rideshare rewards partner, so some MyMcDonald’s Rewards members can already trade points for discounts on Uber rides. You’ll still find McDonald’s on both the Uber Eats and DoorDash apps.

“This marks our broadest expansion with McDonald’s to date,” said Uber president and COO Andrew Macdonald (no relation).

The deal opens the door to more than 45 million U.S. loyalty members as Uber chases DoorDash, which controls about 59% of delivery-app spending, according to Consumer Edge data. DoorDash announced plans to buy Instacart in late October, and Uber countered earlier this month with an Amazon Prime delivery deal.