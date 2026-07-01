NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson Is Now an Equity Owner of a Salad Chain: ‘I’ve Been a Fan for a Long Time’

Listen to this post

Jalen Brunson is known for his clutch shots on the court. Now he’s taking one in the restaurant business. Fresh off the Knicks’ championship run, the point guard announced this week that he’s taken an equity stake in Just Salad, a New York-born fast-casual chain with 125+ locations across seven states.

It’s Just Salad’s first-ever athlete partnership and Brunson’s first restaurant investment. He’s quick to point out that he’s not just an equity owner but also a “fan for a long time.”

“When I started thinking about owning equity in a restaurant brand, I knew I wanted it to be more than just putting my name on something,” Brunson said. He’ll be working alongside Just Salad’s culinary and leadership teams, visiting restaurants and bringing what the brand calls a “championship mindset” to its operations.

Just Salad opened 20 new locations in 2025 and is targeting 30 more this year. “As a born and raised New Yorker who started and grew Just Salad in my hometown, there is no greater privilege than welcoming Jalen Brunson into the Just Salad family,” said founder Nick Kenner, who’s hoping the Knicks captain can bring the same killer instinct to the bowl game.