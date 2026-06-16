He Built a Knicks Championship Team Out of NBA Players Others Overlooked — Here’s the Lesson for Any Leader

When Leon Rose took over as president of the New York Knicks in 2020, he inherited one of the toughest turnarounds in sports. The NBA franchise had endured 16 losing seasons since 2000 and hadn’t won a championship in 53 years. The conventional playbook was to chase a generational superstar. Rose did the opposite, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Before entering the front office, Rose spent decades as one of basketball’s most powerful agents, representing stars and building a reputation for spotting talent others overlooked. So, instead of assembling a roster of household names, he built around undervalued players: an undersized guard in Jalen Brunson, defensive specialists like OG Anunoby and players other teams had given up on. That approach culminated Saturday night when the Knicks captured their first NBA championship in 53 years.

Not a single player on the roster has ever made an All-NBA first team. No champion in more than two decades had entered the season with so few individual accolades. The takeaway: Pedigree is not the same as performance. Sometimes the greatest advantage comes from seeing value where everyone else sees flaws.