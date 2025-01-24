Cecil White, a top agent at WME Sports, assists high-profile athletes in turning their platforms into lucrative brand deals by aligning their personal values with strategic partnerships.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The relationship between a talent agent and their client can often be summed up by a phrase made famous by the profession's most iconic fictional figure, Jerry Maguire, to the greatest imaginary wide receiver of all time, Rod Tidwell — and it's not the one you might expect: "Help me help you."

"Help me help you": The role of a modern-day Jerry Maguire

At its core, a talent agent's role is to guide — but ultimately, it is the athlete who makes the final decision.

As Cecil White, a top agent at William Morris Endeavor, puts it: "We tell all our clients that you're the CEO of your own business. We provide the opportunities, but you're the one who makes the call."

Before joining WME Sports, White launched his career as an Investment Banker at Barclays (NYSE: BCS), specializing in consumer retail and healthcare. Today, he brings that same strategic mindset to sports and entertainment, representing top talent, from NBA and NFL players to actors. His work spans brand endorsements, equity partnerships and sponsorships, helping some of the world's fastest-growing companies connect with their clients' evolving business ventures.

White's role is as dynamic as his client roster. Some high-profile clients like Venus Williams prioritize equity, while others like Kawhi Leonard focus on marketing and endorsements. With younger athletes like 18-year-old Rutgers star Dylan Harper, who secured Red Bull's first-ever deal with a college basketball player, White's involvement extends to everything from negotiating deals with schools to helping them find a rental car.

"They come to us for everything," White says, adding that mentoring younger athletes is particularly gratifying. "It's fulfilling to watch my clients buy their first homes and learn about investing and the stock market."

Related: Successful Entrepreneurs Know the Difference Between Taking Chances and Taking Risks

"Show me the money" — But only if it's worth it

White also believes in discerning the right opportunities. "Not all money is good money," he says. "Brands pay for a service, but that time could be better-spent training, on the court, or with family." He advises younger clients to remember that their endorsements are a byproduct of their athletic success.

Regarding brand value, White stresses that athletes must treat their personal brand like a business. "Athletes aren't just individuals anymore; they're enterprises," he explains. Just as companies carefully select their partners, athletes must align their brand with the values they believe in. White encourages clients to ask, "Does this brand align with my values?" If the answer is no, he advises them to walk away.

A prime example of these principles is the Invesco QQQ HBCU Basketball Classic, co-founded by White and actor Michael B. Jordan. After the tragic murder of George Floyd, Jordan sought to create positive change by bringing national TV exposure and increased sponsorship to HBCUs. White helped turn that vision into reality, pitching the event to Turner, securing a TV deal and bringing Invesco on as the title sponsor.

The event, now entering its fourth year, highlights the power of value-driven initiatives and business-savvy co-marketing.

"You had me at hello" — Building relationships that last

While high-profile clients like Michael B. Jordan are rare, White ensures even lesser-known clients receive the same dedication. Take Grady Dick, a standout for the Toronto Raptors. White began working with Dick at 17 when he was relatively unknown outside of basketball.

However, White quickly saw potential beyond the court, recognizing Dick's charisma and social media influence. That foresight paid off at the 2024 NBA Draft, where White helped Dick make a splash in a ruby-red sequined suit that went viral. "It wasn't necessarily our first choice for his outfit," White laughs. "But he pushed the envelope."

"Cecil has given me incredible advice that has helped elevate me," Dick says. "We built a game plan from day one when I was still a teenager. In some ways, it's crazy to see how far my brand has come since then, but in other ways, it's not because we worked to be here."

For White, the ultimate goal is to build lasting relationships with clients. "I have clients like Kiyan Anthony and Dylan Harper, who are 17/18 years old. My goal is to be part of their journey until they're 57," he says. This long-term vision requires staying ahead of the curve.

As trends like AI and sustainability rise, White remains committed to self-education. "I have to speak the language when clients want to get involved in these areas," he says. "Reaching out to experts and being curious is more important than ever."

Related: Boxing Legend Canelo Álvarez Is Fighting for Another Title — The Undisputed Champion of Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

"You complete me... as a business" — Filling in the gaps and helping where needed

That doesn't mean White limits himself to rising stars. Some of his most fulfilling work has been with seasoned veterans like 45-year-old Tracy McGrady.

"T-Mac is unique because he's one of the few retired NBA players who can still go to China and generate the same level of fanfare as a young superstar," White says.

Recognizing McGrady's global appeal, White leveraged WME Sport's extensive network in China to help him build a seven-figure business portfolio overseas. More recently, he guided McGrady in becoming a minority investor in the Super Bowl-contending Buffalo Bills.

"He's got his Ones Basketball League, which we're helping develop, a production company we're building out, private equity deals we're presenting, and he's still involved in broadcasting and traditional endorsements," White says. "He's a fantastic, well-rounded client for WME."

The feeling is mutual. Reflecting on their partnership, McGrady shares, "The most important factor for me is knowing my vision can be brought to life. Cecil does a great job of understanding that and helping me achieve my goals."

At just 31, White has already mastered the lesson that took Jerry Maguire an entire film to learn: authentic, enduring relationships are just as crucial to long-term success as closing big-money deals — and he didn't need a goldfish-fueled psychotic break to figure it out.