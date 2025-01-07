Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Saul "Canelo" Álvarez is no stranger to competition. A multi-division world champion and former undisputed super middleweight king, the Mexican boxing legend has built a career by stepping into the ring and delivering under pressure. But In boxing, you face a single opponent. Competing in the crowded world of celebrity alcohol brands is an entirely different battle—one with over 150 competitors. Nevertheless, Álvarez isn't one to shy away from a challenge. He says that his ready-to-drink (RTD) tequila-based cocktail brand, VMC, punches above its weight thanks to one distinct advantage: authenticity. "This isn't just about creating a drink," Álvarez says. "It's about sharing a piece of my heritage."

Rallying Cry in a Can

The name VMC—short for "Viva México Cabrones"—is deeply personal. Fans of the boxing legend will recognize the phrase as Álvarez's iconic rallying cry after each fight.

"It represents my deep love for Mexico and connects me with my fans, family, and heritage," Álvarez explains. "I wanted to share that feeling of pride with the world, so when creating my brand, it was clear that Viva México Cabrones would be at the heart of it."

Born in Juanacatlán, Álvarez developed VMC as a reflection of his roots and a nod to Mexican culture. It's a tribute beyond simply slapping a flag on the can. From its packaging to its ingredients, every detail of VMC is infused with elements of Mexico. "The drinks themselves are made with the finest ingredients from the land I grew up in," Alvarez says. "You can taste the difference from the very first sip."

VMC's cocktails are crafted using blue agave tequila sourced from Jalisco, the birthplace of tequila. They come in three flavors—Margarita, Paloma (Canelo's favorite), and Jamaica Hibiscus, which is inspired by the traditional agua fresca and offers a more tart flavor. VMC is available in four-packs (355mL cans) for $10.99 and resealable 700mL cans for $4.99, with a 5.5% ABV per serving.

Stepping Into the Ring

First launched in Mexico in 2022, VMC made its U.S. debut in September 2023. While Álvarez has already earned over half a billion dollars in his boxing career, he sees the value in diversifying. "I want to provide the best possible life for my family," Álvarez told Entrepreneur. "Having multiple ventures allows me to create a stable future and build a lasting legacy while doing what I'm passionate about." With VMC, Álvarez saw an opportunity to merge his entrepreneurial spirit with his cultural pride. "Growing up near Guadalajara, tequila and tradition were a part of daily life," he recalls. "I saw my family work hard to give us the tools for discipline and dedication. From a young age, I had to figure out how to sell popsicles, and that foundation has stayed with me throughout my life."

Canelo says he has seen significant strides in the U.S. market and plans to expand further in April 2025. This strategy aligns with the growing demand for ready-to-drink cocktails, a market expected to increase steadily over the next several years at a CAGR of 6.00% from 2024 to 2031.

Despite its growth, Álvarez emphasizes that the brand remains committed to its core audience of Mexican-American consumers. "Moving forward, I'll stay hands-on with every decision," Álvarez says, much to the dismay of his opponents, who know all too well to steer clear when Álvarez's hands are in play. "It's an exciting step, and I'm proud to see the brand continue to thrive," the world champion says.

Building a Winning Corner

Alvarez is used to facing down opponents alone in the ring, but an endeavor like this requires a championship-caliber team. That's why he partnered with alcohol industry powerhouse Spirit of Gallo, known for its expertise in reaching global markets, and Casa Lumbre, a Mexican spirits company with a rich understanding of tequila's history. He says this collaboration ensures that VMC stays true to its roots while scaling its presence in the U.S.

Although he's still green in entrepreneurship, Alvarez knows something about having a winning mindset. "If you're entering any industry, the key is to love what you do and wake up every day to improve each day," he says.

The battle for the celebrity alcohol championship belt is still in the early rounds. But by emphasizing its deep cultural roots, using premium ingredients, and leveraging Álvarez's star power, VMC is positioning itself to go the distance.