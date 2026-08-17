Papa Johns’ CEO Just Named His Company’s ‘Achilles Heel’ — Here’s What He’s Doing About It

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Papa Johns has a consistency problem, and its CEO isn’t hiding from it. On the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Todd Penegor said inconsistency across its restaurants is the chain’s “Achilles heel,” and that it’s hurting brand perception nationwide, according to Restaurant Business. Right now, the best-performing Papa Johns locations are outselling the worst ones by a wide margin.

To close that gap, Papa Johns built a “brand standards coaching team” for training and restaurant evaluations, created a new regional director model for more frequent in-store visits and is dangling about $5 million in financial incentives to franchisees that are tied to satisfaction scores, inspection results and service times.

The company also shuffled its marketing team, naming Chris Lyn-Sue as Global CMO, and it’s going back to marketing decisions made locally by franchisees instead of nationally, and making its deals clearer on apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Papa Johns isn’t the only one playing the field. Wendy’s and Popeyes have both beefed up their teams recently, and Jack in the Box restructured its own field staff to spend twice as much time inside restaurants.