This Franchise Company Just Made It Free to Add a Second Restaurant Brand to Your Location: ‘Buy One, Get Two’

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Woworks, the parent company behind franchises like Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, is letting franchisees add a second brand to their existing location without paying an extra franchise fee.

“Instead of asking franchisees to invest in an entirely separate location to diversify their offering, we can help them bring two complementary concepts together under one roof,” James Walker, the company’s chief growth officer, told Chain Store Age.

The new co-branding program is called”Buy One, Get Two.” Franchisees committing to one or two locations get half off their franchise fee and 50% lower royalties for six months. Commit to three to five locations, and that royalty discount stretches to a full year. Go even bigger, six or more locations, and the franchise fee on your first three restaurants gets refunded entirely, a net $0 cost.

Woworks has opened 23 new restaurants so far this year, with 15 more in development, putting the company on pace for nearly 40 new locations by the end of 2026. Founded in 2020, it now operates close to 240 restaurants nationwide.