The Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh chain may attract health-conscious customers given its focus on providing the public with healthy Mediterranean food. With its headquarters in St Petersburg, Florida, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh was founded in 2008 and started franchising the following year.
Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh restaurants serve healthy Mediterranean food following age-old recipes. The brand offers franchise opportunities in many areas. The typical term of agreement with a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchise lasts for ten years. Franchisees may be able to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the deal should they meet specific requirements.
Why You May Want to Start a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Franchise
The philosophy behind a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchise revolves around a love for healthy, fresh ingredients. If you share Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh’s dedication to providing the tastiest food possible with a Mediterranean touch, then this might be the franchise for you.
You should believe that your restaurant is an important part of the community that it serves. You should also be prepared to welcome requests to hold fundraisers from local organizations, host family gatherings, and serve daily meals. After all, you want to impact the community you live and work in positively.
As a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchisee, you should be hard-working, cheerful, and a good team leader. Dedication may be more important than any formal qualifications or experience in the restaurant trade. As a franchisee, you will also manage the day-to-day operations of your restaurant, promote community involvement in local causes, and ensure that your business meets the high standards that your customers expect. You are given the opportunity to hire a manager to manage the day-to-day operations of your franchise if you choose to operate as an absentee owner.
What Might Make a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Franchise a Good Choice?
Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh locations may be simple, but tastefully decorated. They should be friendly, welcoming places to eat that offer great service to go along with the food. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh also offers a catering service.
Your staff will prepare all meals in your restaurant with fresh, natural ingredients. The emphasis is on balanced, healthy meals that the customer can construct from the options listed on the menu. Therefore, the customer has the final say on their meal. They can construct a highly elaborate lunch or dinner to satisfy the biggest appetite or combine just two ingredients to make a light snack.
To be part of the Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Franchise
The restaurant business is highly demanding and puts a lot of pressure on the restaurant owner. Competition is fierce. You should be certain that there is room and opportunity for a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh restaurant in your area. Check out the competition and your customer base to ensure that a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchise would have a good chance to succeed in your area.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, you will undergo a comprehensive training program that thoroughly prepares you for running your restaurant. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh provides full ongoing support to its franchisees. You will be part of a team that works closely together.
Company Overview
About Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Mediterranean Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- WOWorks
- Leadership
- Brian Farris, Chief Development Officer
- Corporate Address
-
3135 1st Ave. N., #15459
St. Petersburg, FL 33733
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 28 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $386,286 - $786,162
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $125,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 215 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
