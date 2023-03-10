Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh

Mediterranean food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$386K - $786K
Units as of 2022
28 7.7% over 3 years
The Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh chain may attract health-conscious customers given its focus on providing the public with healthy Mediterranean food. With its headquarters in St Petersburg, Florida, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh was founded in 2008 and started franchising the following year.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh restaurants serve healthy Mediterranean food following age-old recipes. The brand offers franchise opportunities in many areas. The typical term of agreement with a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchise lasts for ten years. Franchisees may be able to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the deal should they meet specific requirements. 

Why You May Want to Start a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Franchise

The philosophy behind a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchise revolves around a love for healthy, fresh ingredients. If you share Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh’s dedication to providing the tastiest food possible with a Mediterranean touch, then this might be the franchise for you. 

You should believe that your restaurant is an important part of the community that it serves. You should also be prepared to welcome requests to hold fundraisers from local organizations, host family gatherings, and serve daily meals. After all, you want to impact the community you live and work in positively. 

As a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchisee, you should be hard-working, cheerful, and a good team leader. Dedication may be more important than any formal qualifications or experience in the restaurant trade. As a franchisee, you will also manage the day-to-day operations of your restaurant, promote community involvement in local causes, and ensure that your business meets the high standards that your customers expect. You are given the opportunity to hire a manager to manage the day-to-day operations of your franchise if you choose to operate as an absentee owner.

What Might Make a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Franchise a Good Choice?

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh locations may be simple, but tastefully decorated. They should be friendly, welcoming places to eat that offer great service to go along with the food. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh also offers a catering service. 

Your staff will prepare all meals in your restaurant with fresh, natural ingredients. The emphasis is on balanced, healthy meals that the customer can construct from the options listed on the menu. Therefore, the customer has the final say on their meal. They can construct a highly elaborate lunch or dinner to satisfy the biggest appetite or combine just two ingredients to make a light snack.

To be part of the Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Franchise

The restaurant business is highly demanding and puts a lot of pressure on the restaurant owner. Competition is fierce. You should be certain that there is room and opportunity for a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh restaurant in your area. Check out the competition and your customer base to ensure that a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchise would have a good chance to succeed in your area.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, you will undergo a comprehensive training program that thoroughly prepares you for running your restaurant. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh provides full ongoing support to its franchisees. You will be part of a team that works closely together.

Company Overview

About Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mediterranean Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2008
Parent Company
WOWorks
Leadership
Brian Farris, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
3135 1st Ave. N., #15459
St. Petersburg, FL 33733
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
28 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$386,286 - $786,162
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
215 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
