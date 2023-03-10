With a variety of smoothies, toast, and infamous açaí bowls, Frutta Bowl is a vendor of science-backed, nutrition-based snacks. Frutta Bowl may be known for its organic açaí topped with granola, peanut butter, coconut flakes, an array of fruit, and even options for Nutella, protein powder, and kale. With the signature base of açaí combined with a plethora of options, Frutta Bowls may have plenty to offer.

Founded in 2016, Frutta Bowl started its journey thanks to founder Brooke Gagliano and her college studies based on sports, health, and wellness. Gagliano founded and began to tinker with the recipe to brand growth when she sold their first franchise back in 2017. With several locations in multiple states, your Frutta Bowl franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start a Frutta Bowl Franchise

Frutta Bowl may find itself to be firmly planted in the ideology of healthy eating and smart snacking. And it’s not just a belief; it’s a science. The antioxidant properties of fruit promote healthy skin and nails, better digestion, and even deeper sleep.

With hectic schedules and busy lives, the general public does not consume the proper amount of fruit and vegetables needed daily for adequate nutrition. Frutta Bowls may provide a solution. The naturally occurring flavor of fruit blended with other holistic ingredients may mean there’s no added sugar, chemicals, or artificial anything.

What Makes a Frutta Bowl Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Frutta Bowl franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Frutta Bowl is looking for a franchisee dedicated to outstanding service who is family-friendly, hungry for franchise growth, willing to put in the work, and enjoys having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Frutta Bowl franchise may be easier than ever.

How To Open a Frutta Bowl Franchise

To be part of the Frutta Bowl team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that may include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a Frutta Bowl franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Frutta Bowl franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Frutta Bowl franchising team questions.