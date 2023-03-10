Frutta Bowls
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$163K - $385K
Units as of 2022
38 25% over 3 years
With a variety of smoothies, toast, and infamous açaí bowls, Frutta Bowl is a vendor of science-backed, nutrition-based snacks. Frutta Bowl may be known for its organic açaí topped with granola, peanut butter, coconut flakes, an array of fruit, and even options for Nutella, protein powder, and kale. With the signature base of açaí combined with a plethora of options, Frutta Bowls may have plenty to offer. 

Founded in 2016, Frutta Bowl started its journey thanks to founder Brooke Gagliano and her college studies based on sports, health, and wellness. Gagliano founded and began to tinker with the recipe to brand growth when she sold their first franchise back in 2017. With several locations in multiple states, your Frutta Bowl franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start a Frutta Bowl Franchise

Frutta Bowl may find itself to be firmly planted in the ideology of healthy eating and smart snacking. And it’s not just a belief; it’s a science. The antioxidant properties of fruit promote healthy skin and nails, better digestion, and even deeper sleep.

With hectic schedules and busy lives, the general public does not consume the proper amount of fruit and vegetables needed daily for adequate nutrition. Frutta Bowls may provide a solution. The naturally occurring flavor of fruit blended with other holistic ingredients may mean there’s no added sugar, chemicals, or artificial anything. 

What Makes a Frutta Bowl Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Frutta Bowl franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Frutta Bowl is looking for a franchisee dedicated to outstanding service who is family-friendly, hungry for franchise growth, willing to put in the work, and enjoys having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Frutta Bowl franchise may be easier than ever.

How To Open a Frutta Bowl Franchise

To be part of the Frutta Bowl team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that may include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a Frutta Bowl franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Frutta Bowl franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Frutta Bowl franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Frutta Bowls

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Acai Bowls, Smoothies/Juices, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Fruit
Founded
2016
Parent Company
WOWorks
Leadership
Brian Farris, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
3135 1st Ave. N., #15459
St. Petersburg, FL 33733
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
38 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Frutta Bowls franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$162,700 - $384,892
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Frutta Bowls has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
17 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Frutta Bowls ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #112 in 2022

Top New Franchises

