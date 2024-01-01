Aashish Rajesh
Director of Corporate Communications, Worldwide Formations
Aashish Rajesh oversees all corporate communications at Worldwide Formations. This involves devising and executing creative business strategies to enhance the overall performance of the company. He has a wealth of experience working in the Middle East, having held several leadership roles in a broad range of industries, from design to brand development. He holds numerous academic qualifications, including a BSc in design management from the American University of Sharjah.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Owning A UAE Company From Abroad: Three Questions You Need To Answer
You don't have to be a full-time resident in the UAE to own a company here. In fact, living abroad is no barrier to success in the Emirates.
Four Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Take From The City Of Dubai
Aside from being the perfect place for entrepreneurs to get started, the factors behind the Dubai's rise to greatness also show how best to find that success.
Six Tips To Make The Most Of The Summer Slump
In whichever way you weather the summer months as a UAE business owner, planned proactivity is a much better alternative to reactive pondering when it comes to the success of your business.
Five Steps To Turn Your Business Idea Into A Reality
For a business idea to succeed, you need to follow methodical procedures to ensure you launch from a firm base.
Three Tips To Set The Price Point For Your Product Or Service
You could have the best offering in the world, but without charging the right amount you will either lose money or lose customers.
Money Matters: A Guide For Starting (And Setting) Up A Business In The UAE
It is crucial to use precise planning to ensure that your UAE startup can be launched on budget, here's a cost-benefit analysis guide to help you navigate your available options.