Abass Sahrawi

Co-founder and Head of Marketing, Nektoublek

Abass Sahrawi is the co-founder and Head of Marketing of Nektoublek.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

How To Choose The Right Digital Marketing Agency For You In The Middle East

Four factors to look out for as your business prepare to hire a digital marketing agency in the Middle East.

Social Media

The How-To: Leveraging Facebook Groups To Find Your Customers' Pain Points

Joining Facebook groups where your prospective customers ask questions and share useful information is a smart way to understand their pain points.

Marketing

User Research: How To Get More Leads From Your Content

By doing proper user research, you stop writing for the sake of regularly updating your blog, and start publishing content that boosts your business by responding to your ideal client's needs.

More Authors You Might Like