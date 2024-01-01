Abed Bibi

Co-founder yougotagift.com, Partner at HoneyBee Tech Ventures

Abed Bibi has over 20+ years of experience in the GCC. While a resident of the UAE, he has been working across this region and is influential in persuading stakeholders. He was one of the founding partners of Wolff Olins in the UAE and India, a major international branding consultancy. He co-founded HoneyBee Tech Ventures after selling Wolff Olins shares to Omnicom group. He's an expert in the marketing and branding industry in the Gulf and Levant. He spent many years at MBC Group as General Manager of the commercial company Arab Media Services. Prior to that, he was the co-founder of Future TV, and Regional Director of the largest Media House - Al Khaleejiah Media - which is part of the publishing house and distribution, Saudi Research and Publishing Company.