Abhishek Sharma
CEO of Foundation Holdings
Abhishek Sharma is the CEO of Foundation Holdings, a global strategic investment firm with interests in the healthcare and education sectors in the GCC and India.
Latest
Why Public-Private Partnerships Can Provide Flexibility to GCC's Healthcare Sector
The PPP model can work for the long-term only if a framework is set up with clarity in choices, opportunities and imperatives for both the government and the private sector.