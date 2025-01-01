Bio

Ahmad Al Tawbah is the co-founder and the current CEO of Motory, Saudi Arabia's leading automotive services platform and marketplace. With over two decades of experience, Ahmad is a visionary leader with a passion for driving innovation and success in the automotive sectors. His extensive background includes significant roles at Abdul Latif Jameel, where he spent around 20 years, including serving as Director of Marketing at Abdul Latif Jameel Finance Saudi Arabia.

Ahmad is known for his forward-thinking approach, blending his rich experience in marketing and IT/digital solutions with strategic business initiatives. He is driven by a desire to challenge the status quo, envision future possibilities, and bring them to life through innovative solutions. His focus on building exceptional customer experiences in the Automotive related operations is underpinned by integrated systems and digital transformation.

As a key figure behind the development of Motory since his appointment as the CEO in 2021, Ahmad has been instrumental in launching three successful businesses: Motory.com, Shop by Motory, and Mazad by Motory. Under Ahmad’s leadership, Motory successfully expanded its platform into Jordan in 2023.

Ahmad Al Tawbah holds an MBA from Warwick Business School and a postgraduate executive Diploma in Digital Leadership from the same business school