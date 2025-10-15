The Road Ahead: The Role of Technology in a Fast- Evolving Automotive Industry Why embracing technology is the only way to stay ahead of the pace of change.

By Ahmad Al Tawbah

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic shift; and this is no more notable than in Saudi Arabia where the rapid evolution of digital platforms, changing consumer behaviors and technological advancements have converged to entirely reshape the way in which vehicles are bought, sold and owned. Saudi Arabia has made impressive strides in its digital transformation. In 2024, the Kingdom ranked second amongst G20 countries on the UN International Telecommunication Union's ICT Development Index which underscored its progress in areas such as digital policies, smart cities and eGovernment services. This commitment to technological innovation is equally reflected in the private sector. Increasingly, companies are recognizing the significant role that responsive, intuitive platforms and real-time engagement play in the user experience.

Previously, buying a car was viewed as an overwhelming and laborious process – with price negotiation and overzealous salesmen being particular bugbears. According to Arthur D. Little's Future of Automotive Mobility 2024 report, which is grounded in extensive primary customer research, 53% of respondents in the Middle East expressed willingness to complete their car purchases entirely online – the highest percentage globally. These figures demonstrate that there is an immense appetite to go fully digitally when it comes to car ownership – however, it is clear that more needs to be done to bridge the gap between ambition and reality. The onus must be on the automotive industry to build trust and drive understanding of the immense benefits that exist for consumers that are ready to take the plunge.

The journey to purchasing or selling a car can be complex – but it does not have to be. From researching a car to aftercare – there are a myriad of new technologies that can ensure a more efficient, transparent and convenient user experience. For instance, offering digital car comparison tools that allow consumers to compare specifications such as price, engine size, horsepower, fuel economy, safety features, and design – help buyers make more informed decisions, all from the comfort of their homes. Beyond that, digital tools such as car valuation services are helping to streamline the selling and trade-in process, using real-time data and industry benchmarks to offer users reliable market estimates. The introduction of digital directories – such as the Motory Guide, the Kingdom's first online automotive business directory – has further enhanced user access to aftermarket services, ranging from service centres to tire shops and body and paint workshops.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can further enhance the user experience and address many of the pain-points associated with buying from a car dealership. By analysing vast amounts of data, AI can successfully predict which models a customer might be interested in and those best suited to their unique needs and preferences. This can considerably reduce the decision-making process, whilst also providing reassurance to those that are intimidated by the volume of vehicles on offer. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are available 24 hours a day to answer queries, provide recommendations and guide customers through the purchasing process. These technologies not only enhance customer satisfaction by providing always-on support but can also streamline operations for automotive companies to enable them to provide better in-person assistance.

The financing of a new vehicle has been frequently identified as a pain-point for consumers, in addition to tedious paperwork, insurance, and related negotiations. Digital platforms will allow for online document verification, credit checks, and loan approvals. For instance, Motory.com connects users with trusted partners who offer various payment methods and flexible purchasing solutions, enhancing flexibility and convenience for a wide range of users. Meanwhile, the integration of advanced technologies like blockchain can further enhance transparency and security in online transactions. Blockchain can provide a tamper-proof record of vehicle histories, ensuring buyers have access to accurate information.

Whilst the opportunities are plentiful, challenges do still exist. And even though the number of people relying on automative digital platforms to purchase of their car is increasing, it is clear that there is still work to be done to drive understanding of, and build trust around, the new technologies that are transforming the automotive industry. The sophistication of the technology at play requires deep collaboration – between manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors. Consumers can only experience the full potential of these technologies if strong synergies are formed. In addition, it is unlikely that customers will ever abandon visits to the dealership entirely. Whilst technologies are revolutionizing the way in which cars are bought, sold and owned, there will always be a need for physical interaction with a vehicle that plays such an important role in everyday life. "Phygital" – physical plus digital – will come to represent the gold standard in the purchase of automotive vehicles – empowering customers to tailor an approach that truly works for them.
Ahmad Al Tawbah

Co-Founder and CEO, Motory

Ahmad Al Tawbah is the co-founder and the current CEO of Motory, Saudi Arabia's leading automotive services platform and marketplace. With over two decades of experience, Ahmad is a visionary leader with a passion for driving innovation and success in the automotive sectors. His extensive background includes significant roles at Abdul Latif Jameel, where he spent around 20 years, including serving as Director of Marketing at Abdul Latif Jameel Finance Saudi Arabia.

Ahmad is known for his forward-thinking approach, blending his rich experience in marketing and IT/digital solutions with strategic business initiatives. He is driven by a desire to challenge the status quo, envision future possibilities, and bring them to life through innovative solutions. His focus on building exceptional customer experiences in the Automotive related operations is underpinned by integrated systems and digital transformation.

As a key figure behind the development of Motory since his appointment as the CEO in 2021, Ahmad has been instrumental in launching three successful businesses: Motory.com, Shop by Motory, and Mazad by Motory. Under Ahmad’s leadership, Motory successfully expanded its platform into Jordan in 2023.

Ahmad Al Tawbah holds an MBA from Warwick Business School and a postgraduate executive Diploma in Digital Leadership from the same business school

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

Five Reasons Why Your Business Must Have Its Own Website

The main purpose of a web sites design is to engage the visitor, and then, convert them into customers.

By Brian Miller
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

Starting a Business

Expand North Star 2025 Opens in Dubai Harbour

Celebrating a decade of innovation, the world's largest startup and investor event returns bigger than ever—hosting over 2,000 startups and 1,200 investors from 180 countries between October 12-15, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Social Media

Seven Steps For Maximizing Your Personal Brand

While even the most committed owners may focus solely on their business profiles, do not be deceived: there is untapped gold in your personal brand.

By Murtaza Manji
Technology

OpenAI, G42, and Microsoft Shape the Future of AI Nations at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

As the 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL opens from October 13-17, 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre, the world's most influential tech and AI leaders gather to define strategies for building AI-native societies at scale.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff