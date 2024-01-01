Ahmed Galal Ismail

CEO of Majid Al-Futtaim Ventures

Ahmed Galal Ismail is the Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al-Futtaim Ventures, a subsidiary of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Enova, and both Majid Al Futtaim Finance and Cinemas. He manages the company’s strategic relationships with the Presidents and CEOs of various international partners, and oversees Majid Al Futtaim’s Cinemas, Leisure and Entertainment, Fashion, Healthcare, Finance business, as well as its involvement in both its F&B and energy management joint ventures.