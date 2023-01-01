Ahmed Ramdan is the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Ròya International.

A driven, ambitious, and diligent leader with a life-long passion for hospitality, Ahmed boasts of over 40 years of specialist experience in hotel management and hospitality consultancy.

Known for his dynamic and results-driven approach and efficient hospitality designs, Ahmed is skilled at taking investor visions, and transforming them into landmark hotels and developments that produce maximum long-term returns on investment.

His dedication and commitment to providing quality hospitality consultancy services ensures that Ròya International’s exceptional reputation remains flawless, and that the group continues to expand rapidly across the globe.