Ali Faagba
CEO, Content Mints
Ali Faagba is a writer, digital entrepreneur and the CEO of Content Mints. He helps businesses get around marketing and financial hurdles. He tweets at @contentmints.
Latest
Failed To Meet Your Quarterly Marketing Goals? Do These Three Things
Three auspicious ways to enable you turn the tide of failure and begin meeting your marketing goals, every time.
How Repurposing Content Can Help Increase Your Organic Visibility
Content marketing is not like direct marketing because in content marketing you give 10 times more than you take.
Three Alternative Tips for B2C Owners Who Cannot Afford Influencer Marketing
These three alternatives are thus for those who do not have influencer marketing budgets, but want to derive the reward of influencer marketing.