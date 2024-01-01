Ali Faagba

CEO, Content Mints

Ali Faagba is a writer, digital entrepreneur and the CEO of Content Mints. He helps businesses get around marketing and financial hurdles. He tweets at @contentmints.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Failed To Meet Your Quarterly Marketing Goals? Do These Three Things

Three auspicious ways to enable you turn the tide of failure and begin meeting your marketing goals, every time.

Marketing

How Repurposing Content Can Help Increase Your Organic Visibility

Content marketing is not like direct marketing because in content marketing you give 10 times more than you take.

Marketing

Three Alternative Tips for B2C Owners Who Cannot Afford Influencer Marketing

These three alternatives are thus for those who do not have influencer marketing budgets, but want to derive the reward of influencer marketing.

