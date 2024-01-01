Ali Matar
Ali Matar joined LinkedIn Middle East and North Africa in 2012 as Head of Talent Solutions. Based in Dubai, Ali is responsible for growing the in-house sales team and taking LinkedIn’s suite of Hiring Solutions to clients across the Middle East and North Africa. An experienced sales professional with close to a decade of experience, Ali has held senior regional roles at SAP where he last served as a Sales Director. Ali has proven expertise in identifying business leads, growing C-suite client relationships and talent acquisitions and development. Ali began his career in the construction industry before moving to Oracle as a regional sales consulting manager for the GCC countries. A native Arabic speaker and citizen of Lebanon, Ali is a qualified Civil Engineer, a certified supply chain consultant and holds an MBA in Strategic Management the Lebanese American University in Beirut.
