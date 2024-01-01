Aman Merchant
Co-founder and Chief Provocateur, Radicle
Latest
A Framework For The Future: Why The UAE's Free Zones Are Due For A Reinvention
With the recent UAE Cabinet announcement around 100% foreign ownership for UAE companies though, an existential risk is posed for the UAE's free zones.
Due For Disruption: The Changing Face Of The Real Estate Industry
A few key trends to keep an eye on in the real estate space.
The Future Of (Public) Innovation Labs
Can Dubai, the city that keeps redefining the limits of citizenship and smart cities, lead the global movement for the reinvention of the public innovation lab (and innovation labs in general)?