Aman Merchant

Co-founder and Chief Provocateur, Radicle

Aman Merchant is the co-founder and Chief Provocateur of Radicle. A mission-driven serial parallel entrepreneur passionate about transforming industries, cities and lives through ideating and launching ambitious new platforms, Aman is widely hailed as the pioneer of business school executive education in the Middle East in the late 90s, through his partnerships with Stanford, Michigan and Columbia Business Schools. When he isn’t cooking new ideas in his “disruption kitchen,” his “day job” includes being the co-founder and CEO of Impact Hub Dubai, a global network of over 16,500 impact-driven entrepreneurs and innovators in over 100 locations. Talk to him on Twitter @AmanMerchant.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

A Framework For The Future: Why The UAE's Free Zones Are Due For A Reinvention

With the recent UAE Cabinet announcement around 100% foreign ownership for UAE companies though, an existential risk is posed for the UAE's free zones.

Growth Strategies

Due For Disruption: The Changing Face Of The Real Estate Industry

A few key trends to keep an eye on in the real estate space.

Entrepreneurs

The Future Of (Public) Innovation Labs

Can Dubai, the city that keeps redefining the limits of citizenship and smart cities, lead the global movement for the reinvention of the public innovation lab (and innovation labs in general)?

More Authors You Might Like