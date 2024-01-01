Amelia Gundersen-Herman

Event Coordinator and Host, Startup Grind Dubai

As the Event Coordinator and Host of Startup Grind Dubai, Amelia Gundersen-Herman brings the personal stories of successful founders and key people in Dubai’s startup ecosystem, to the region’s aspiring entrepreneurs. Gundersen-Herman is also an event manager, presenter and women’s empowerment advocate.

Latest

Leadership

Tips For Women In Business (From Women In Business)

"Keep focused on what it is you're trying to do. Your worst enemy is going to be yourself throughout this journey."

Entrepreneurs

Reaping The Rewards: The MENA Region's Female Entrepreneurs

"When we talk about women in business in the Middle East, particularly in Dubai, I always feel being a woman is more advantageous than disadvantageous."

