Amin Al Zarouni
CEO, Sahab Smart Solutions
Amin Al Zarouni is the CEO of Sahab Smart Solutions. Sahab was established in 2018 as part of Sharjah Asset Management’s portfolio. With an aim is to contribute to the digital revolution, the business specializes in digital solutions, business applications, and IT services that will enable its clients to digitally transform their way of living.
Latest
Overcoming Challenges On The Road To Digital Transformation
Digital transformation is no longer an option for businesses, but a necessity. For most startups, it is a matter of survival in the evolving business landscape.