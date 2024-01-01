Amir Farha

Co-founder & Managing Partner, BECO Capital

Amir Farha is an entrepreneur, angel investor, startup advisor, and mentor. He has looked at early stage businesses from every angle, starting with a Swedish corporate VC firm based in London, followed by a stint at what was then the first seed capital fund in the MENA region, the Arab Business Angel Network (part of Dubai International Capital), before becoming an entrepreneur himself. Farha has invested in and confounded a number of local businesses, including Toolman, a property maintenance businesses; Purple PR, a boutique PR company which he successfully exited in 2012; and Tandem Partners, a startup and small business advisory firm in which he pled over 80 companies plan and grow their businesses. Farha is a co-founder of BECO Capital, and he currently sits on the board of two portfolio companies.

Latest

Finance

The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment?

BECO Capital co-founder Amir Farha on whether events presence are considered when funding startups.

Technology

The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?

Amir Farha, co-founder, BECO Capital, offers insight on whether the app marketplace ecosystem is still worth the investment.

Growth Strategies

Thank You For Calling: The Benefits Of SMEs In The MENA Region Adopting Call Centers

Customer service is an area that is tremendously neglected by most startups in the region today, yet it is a vital component of building a business in an age where people are not ready to shop online and pay through credit/debit cards.

Finance

Price Points: Six Steps To Valuing A Tech Startup

Here are six key steps that should give entrepreneurs a good idea of how to look at valuing their startup when trying to raise funds.

