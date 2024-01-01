Author and Olympic Weightlifter

Amna Al Haddad is an internationally recognized inspirational figure, keynote speaker, sports personality, writer, and mental health advocate from the UAE. A sports pioneer, she is known for breaking the glass ceiling as an Olympic weightlifter who contributed to UAE’s 2016 Rio Olympics Qualification. During the same year, she was the first Emirati woman to be awarded the Rosalynn Carter Journalism Fellowship for Mental Health. She is also a contributing author in a youth’s book called The Possibilities Project: A Young Person’s Guide To Career Success that was launched this year.