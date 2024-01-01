Amy Frengley
Strategy Director, Omnia FZ LLC
Amy Frengley is the Strategy Director at Omnia FZ LLC, where she oversees all strategic direction and implementation of the agency’s key branding projects. Having previously worked as a Managing Partner at Brandsmiths, part of the All About Brand network, and then embarking on a successful freelance career, Amy and her team now provide Omnia with a bolstered strategy offering.
Latest
The How-To: Rebranding Your Business
Refining can and should also be a strategically led endeavor, and reach into the realms of tone of voice, vision, mission, values and other non-visual elements too- not just the tangible touch-points.