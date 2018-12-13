Anisha Sagar
General Manager, Business Incorporation Zone (BIZ)
Anisha Sagar is General Manager of Revenue & Marketing at BIZ where she leads a 40-strong team of company formation professionals. She is responsible for stakeholder relationships in the region, business strategy and growth, managing profitability and increasing brand recognition. With over 15 years of experience leading successful sales and marketing teams, Anisha started her marketing career as an Account Director at International Marketing Communications (IMC), later becoming the Assistant Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Anisha holds an MBA from Australia as well as Negotiation and Influence training from MIT Sloan.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Three Proven Tactics To Eradicate Fear In Your Business (And Boost Productivity)
Failure is an incredible opportunity to hone your business processes for future success
The Top Three Daily Challenges Of Running A Startup
Although it can be the most time-consuming and all-encompassing job you've ever had, running a small business offers significant benefits.
The Pros And Cons Of Hiring A Friend Or Relative At Your Startup
Entering into an employer-employee relationship with friends and relatives requires considerably more thought.
Five Ways The UAE Government Encourages Entrepreneurs
The UAE offers international business opportunities across numerous sectors– from tourism to technology
Five Ways To Avoid The Pitfalls Of Cheap Business Incorporation Packages
With the amount of new startups in the UAE, make sure you get off to a running start with these tips.
Six Tactics To Get Through Networking Events
Focus on giving value to others, show interest in someone's business, offer authentic insights and help, and then let rewards flow to you.