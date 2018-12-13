General Manager, Business Incorporation Zone (BIZ)

Anisha Sagar is General Manager of Revenue & Marketing at BIZ where she leads a 40-strong team of company formation professionals. She is responsible for stakeholder relationships in the region, business strategy and growth, managing profitability and increasing brand recognition. With over 15 years of experience leading successful sales and marketing teams, Anisha started her marketing career as an Account Director at International Marketing Communications (IMC), later becoming the Assistant Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Anisha holds an MBA from Australia as well as Negotiation and Influence training from MIT Sloan.