Head of CPG, Retail, and E-Commerce, Facebook (Middle East and North Africa)

Anna Germanos is a seasoned thought leader in digital transformation in the consumer goods and retail sectors. She enjoys deep expertise in consumer and retail in the Middle East, having worked more than 12 years in this space for the largest global technology conglomerates, as well as in the management consulting field. She has strong knowledge of the media, tech and e-commerce ecosystem in the MENA region, having managed multi-million portfolio of consumer packaged goods, healthcare, luxury, retail, and e-commerce multinational and regional clients and agencies. She also built thought leadership across multiple digital advertising topics for the sector.

Currently, Anna is the Head of Consumer Packaged Goods, Retail, and E-Commerce at the social media giant Facebook. Prior to joining Facebook, she was heading the Consumer Goods practice at Google for MENA driving data-driven digital transformation and tech solutions adoption. Earlier, Anna spent many years in the Consumer and Retail practice at Booz & Company (currently known as Strategy&) where she led assignments for leading private and public clients in the Middle East and Africa across consumer and retail, primarily focusing on topics such as growth strategy articulation, investment strategies, operational excellence, sector development and others.

Anna started her career in fintech at Murex SA in France, a leading provider of software solutions for capital markets, where she managed design and implementation of financial software projects for leading banks and financial institutions in Europe, US, and APAC. Anna is passionate about community development focusing on education and diversity and inclusion at large. She believes that the essential underpinning of any civilization is the education of its youth and the power of education to advance one’s well-being and help the community. As such, she sits on the advisory board of Lead Early, a company with a mission to empower teenagers with the skills and experiences to make the most appropriate choices for their unique selves.

Anna also leads a number of community outreach and D&I initiatives working closely with NGOs and government programs to make an impact and improve lives. She currently acts as the People lead at Facebook. She also has a yearning for the Lebanese mountains, preserving sections of the Lebanese Mountain Trail (LMT), and together with her family, promoting rural and agritourism development in Lebanon.

Anna holds an MBA from INSEAD and a bachelor of Engineering from the American University of Beirut with distinction.