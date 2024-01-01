Anna Skigin
Founder of Frank Porter
Anna Skigin is the founder of Frank Porter. Launched in October 2017, Frank Porter, the hassle-free Airbnb management company, aims to become the property owners’ one-stop solution to short-term rentals and increased profits.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Starting a Business
Starting Up Smart: Five Lessons From An Entrepreneurial Journey In Dubai
Let's be honest, if the UAE was a business startup, it would be considered one of the most successful companies in the world.