Antigone Christofides
Founder and Managing Director, Agga Consulting
Antigone Christofides is the founder and Managing Director of Agga Consulting, a Dubai-based strategy and management consulting firm whose value proposition lays into offering affordable and easy-to-apply business advisory to small and medium enterprises and startups. Antigone holds over 18 years of international experience in marketing and strategy consulting, having worked for major FMCG, retail, telcos, and financial services companies across Greece, Italy, Spain and the UAE. She holds an MBA in Corporate Strategy from ESADE Business School in Barcelona and a BSc. in Business Studies from CASS Business School in London.
