Head of Industry Relations, MY.GAMES

Anton Gorodetsky is Head of Industry Relations at Amsterdam-headquartered video game publisher MY.GAMES. The company opened its Middle East hub in Abu Dhabi at Yas Creative Hub in 2023. Before joining MY.GAMES, Anton was an Editor at Maxim magazine, and he has also worked for several gaming media websites. Anton has been an avid gamer since childhood, and he is most excited about single-player narrative-based games and FIFA. Apart from gaming, his hobbies include boxing, books, and cats.