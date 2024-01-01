Ara Sahakian
Founder, Incubate Advisory and Business Advisor
Ara Sahakian is an investor, advisor and a business owner. Previously a director at HSBC Private Equity ME, he is the founder of Incubate Advisory, a boutique transaction advisory firm, helping private equity investors and business owners with acquisitions and exits. A CPA and CA with a Masters degree in Accounting, Ara began his career with PwC Toronto and helped establish the transaction advisory practice in PwC Dubai. Ara has founded several successful businesses and continues to seek investment opportunities.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Four Ways To Better Your Business's Chances Of A Successful Exit
Selling your business can be one of the most financially rewarding, yet stressful events in your life.