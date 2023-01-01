Aradhana Khowala
Founder and CEO, Aptamind Partners
Aradhana Khowala is the founder and CEO of Aptamind Partners, a United Kingdom-based private client advisory firm that helps ambitious leaders in governments, emerging destinations, public and private sector firms and increasingly social-sector organizations understand the impact of tourism as a change agent. She is also a Board Member of Elaf Group (SEDCO Holding) and the World Tourism Forum in Lucerne, Switzerland, as well as the Chair of the Group Advisory Board for Red Sea Global in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Regenerative Tourism Needs Women In Leadership To Activate Solutions For Change
Highly visible women leaders not only enhance female status within a society, but they also are known to shift policymaking toward female interests.