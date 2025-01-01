Azeem Zainulbhai
Bio
Azeem Zainulbhai is the co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Outsized, a leading talent-on-demand platform for large enterprise clients and consulting firms.
Latest
Scouting All-Star Talent For Your Business: A Four-Step Playbook
Scouting for all-star talent involves a strategic approach to identifying, evaluating, and engaging independent professionals who can drive your projects to success.
Master The Flexible Talent Search: Seven Critical Questions To Ask When Building A Competitive On-Demand Workforce
Selecting the right independent professional is not just about matching skills to job descriptions though; it is about understanding the individual's potential to contribute meaningfully to the company's culture and the project at hand.