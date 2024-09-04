Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Finding the right talent can often feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. Yet it is one of the most crucial business levers and of paramount importance when assembling high-performing project teams.

The traditional talent selection processes are crumbling under the pressure of shifting, global demands on business. The MENA region –which, as per multiple reports, is one of the fastest-growing gig economies with a US$4 billion market for digital freelancing- has seen a remarkable 142% growth in freelancer registrations since 2022 as per a study conducted by my on-demand talent firm Outsized.

However, despite the growing availability of freelance talent, finding the right fit for your organization can be a challenge. At Outsized, we have put together a playbook for scouting the best professionals to meet your project needs and organizational goals.

1. Matching skills to project requirements Clearly define and prioritize the key skills and expertise needed for the project, including specific technical abilities and industry knowledge. Detailed requirements help filter out unsuitable candidates early, ensuring informed decisions during the selection process and covering the most critical competencies for successful project execution.

Outline specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) objectives to assess project success and align team efforts. Define clear roles and responsibilities using a responsible, accountable, consulted, and informed (RACI) matrix to assign tasks and ensure accountability. This structured approach enhances collaboration and prevents confusion, keeping the project on track and aligned with common goals.

2. Project planning and management With roles defined, the next step is to set a clear timeline and identify key milestones. The timeline should include start and end dates, providing a roadmap for planning and resource allocation. Milestones help track progress and keep the project on course.

Budget estimation and resource allocation are equally important. We recommend you create a detailed budget covering all costs including labor, materials, and equipment. This will ensure that there are no project delays, and your new hire can start work on time. To facilitate this, stakeholder engagement is crucial. Identify stakeholders involved in this part of the onboarding process and ensure you maintain strong relationships with a clear communication plan.

Related: Redefining Normal: How To Unlock Human Talent In A Digital Age

3. How to evaluate fit A staggering 89% of bad hires result from poor cultural fit rather than a lack of technical skills- this is as per a renowned study, titled "Why New Hires Fail," led by US-based leadership training and employee engagement survey firm Leadership IQ. As such, to ensure the best outcomes for your projects, it's crucial to evaluate candidates not only for their technical skills but also for their ability to integrate with your team's culture and work style.

A strong cultural fit can significantly enhance team dynamics and project success. Effective strategies for assessing fit include conducting behavioral interviews that focus on past experiences with teamwork, conflict resolution, and work preferences, providing insights into their compatibility with your team's culture. Trial projects are another valuable tool, allowing you to observe candidates in real-time with short-term assignments, assessing their approach to work, interaction with the team, and overall performance under actual conditions.

Additionally, reference checks with former colleagues or supervisors can offer external perspectives on the candidate's work habits, personality, and past team fit. Involving current team members in the interview process further gauges the candidate's potential impact on the existing team dynamic. Evaluating for cultural fit ensures new hires contribute positively, leading to more cohesive and productive project outcomes.

4. Scouting tactics When it comes to scouting for independent talent you have three main choices- traditional recruitment, your own network and talent platforms. Traditional recruitment methods typically lack the speed needed for project-based roles, which can lead to potential delays in your project timeline. Referrals are a great way to find reliable talent, however, depending on your network you may not always find what you are looking for. Alternatively, utilizing specialized platforms like Outsized allows organizations to access a rigorously vetted pool of high-quality professionals who are ready to hit the ground running, ensuring a streamlined and effective talent acquisition process aligned with project needs. In fact, as per Outsized's Talent On Demand Report 2024, the MENA's on-demand talent pool has one of the highest average expertise on the platform, at 10.1 years, surpassing both the APAC and Africa regions.

Scouting for all-star talent involves a strategic approach to identifying, evaluating, and engaging independent professionals who can drive your projects to success. By leveraging networks, utilizing talent-specialized platforms, and ensuring a good match between skills and project needs, organizations can build high-performing teams that are both flexible and highly skilled.

Independent professionals bring unparalleled flexibility and niche expertise, allowing project teams to scale up or down based on project demands. Their adaptability and agility empower teams to stay lean and responsive in dynamic environments. By filling critical skill gaps that may be missing from the permanent employees, they drive project success. Additionally, engaging independent talent avoids long-term commitments and overhead costs, providing a budget-friendly solution without compromising on quality.