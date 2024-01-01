Azeem Zainulbhai
Azeem Zainulbhai is the co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Outsized, a leading talent-on-demand platform for large enterprise clients and consulting firms.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Master The Flexible Talent Search: Seven Critical Questions To Ask When Building A Competitive On-Demand Workforce
Selecting the right independent professional is not just about matching skills to job descriptions though; it is about understanding the individual's potential to contribute meaningfully to the company's culture and the project at hand.