Bio

Benn Lim is the Chief Impact Officer of Arowana, an award-winning certified B Corporation with operating enterprises in education, renewable solar energy, critical power services, asset management and venture capital, as well as other investments. In his role, Lim is responsible for driving Arowana’s B Corp and impact initiatives across its portfolio companies. Aside from Arowana, he has also spearheaded a number of Arowana portfolio companies attaining B Corporation certification as well as recertification, including VivoPower and EdventureCo.